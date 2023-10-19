JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was driving over 100 mph when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Jersey City Monday, killing three people and injuring several others, authorities said Thursday.

Ziyang Wang, 23, was speeding down Paterson Plank Road in a BMW X5 when he struck a Kia Amanti head-on near Congress Street at around 12:45 a.m., prosecutors said. The Kia driver, Dylan Weidenfeld, 26, died at the scene.

Two of the four passengers in the BMW also died, authorities said. A woman in the backseat died at the scene and a man died at the hospital. A 19-year-old woman who was also in the backseat is still hospitalized in critical condition, prosecutors said. A woman who was riding in the front seat of the BMW suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Wang was driving over 100 mph in the moments leading up to the crash.

Wang was arrested at Jersey City Medical Center, where he is still recovering from unspecified injuries, prosecutors said. He was charged with reckless manslaughter, death by auto, and assault by auto, officials said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.