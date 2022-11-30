OLD BRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) — A driver repeatedly ran over a man in an Old Bridge parking lot on Tuesday after an argument with the victim, officials said.

The driver argued with 26-year-old Jason Freeman in the parking lot at 100 Perrine Road around 5 p.m., authorities said. The driver then got into his car, ran over Freeman multiple times and fled the parking lot. Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet publicly identified a suspect or released any surveillance images. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Michael Cronin of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 or Detective Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4060.