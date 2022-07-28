LODI (PIX11) — At first glance, it may look like your run-of-the-mill drive-through but at this place, you can’t get fries with your order.

The Apothecarium Dispensary in Lodi opened its doors this week, becoming not only the 17th legal weed shop to open up in the state but the first to sport a drive-through.

It’s a sure sign that the Garden State’s recreational cannabis industry, which came to life just three months ago, is pulling out all the stops to make access quick and easy.

“It’s a great option for our patients and it’s a great option for our consumers who are on the run,” Chantelle Elsner, senior VP of retail at Apothecarium Lodi, told PIX11 News.

Opening up right along Route 17 and near Interstate 80, the 5,000 square foot dispensary is the third retail location under the TerrAscend brand in the state.

With the widest product assortment in the region – not to mention its drive-up option — the shop is already winning over customers, such as Dan Coleman, who is nursing a hip injury and knows all about the difficulty of getting around.

“That’s definitely more convenient for someone who has some physical ailment,” Coleman said. “This is going to help so many people. And I’m so grateful that it’s finally, there’s a time here that it’s finally happening.”

The drive-thru at the Apothecarium Dispensary Lodi will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

Customers are urged to order ahead on the app or website for a more seamless experience. They should note that it’s illegal to drive while using or under the influence of marijuana.