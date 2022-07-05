NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — After kicking off the “Drive Up and Go” food distribution event in Newark, the city’s interim public safety director, Raul Malave, announced street closures due to the event.

Beginning at 8 a.m. up until 1 p.m., Mt. Prospect Avenue, between Third and Abington avenues, will be closed.

The food drive began at 11 a.m. and has started to be held in the vicinity of Mt. Prospect and Second avenues. Drivers were advised by officials to anticipate delays and to plan alternate routes.