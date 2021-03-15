Dr. Jill Biden visits NJ school with message from White House

Dr. Jill Biden visited a New Jersey elementary school Monday as part of a cross-country effort from the White House to promote the $1.9 trillion relief plan as a way to battle the coronavirus and boost the economy.

The road show — dubbed the “Help is here” tour by the White House — began Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris heading to a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and first lady Dr. Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school.

The White House has detailed a theme for each day, focusing on small businesses, schools, evictions and direct checks. Dr. Biden was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on a tour Monday of Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, where she spoke about how the plan will help families and communities and highlighted steps the school took to reopen.

While not every New Jersey resident is on board, polling shows that a large majority of Americans, across the political spectrum, support the stimulus. It may be why a roster of New Jersey’s Democratic leaders were on hand for Dr. Biden’s event.

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker along and Central Jersey Congressman Andy Kim were on hand.

They were all promoting three points of the plan that the First Lady emphasized in her comments.

“Number one,” she said, “is direct payments to support families during this pandemic. Number two, and, this is the one that you know it means so much to me, is child care, and number three is saving jobs.”

New Jersey is set to receive some $10 billion in stimulus funds, which, among other things, will include ensuring that everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be by the Fourth of July, as President Joe Biden has promised.

But Dr. Biden’s tour revealed the challenges ahead: In one classroom she visited, only two students were in attendance for in-person learning while the other 17 were virtual. Biden sat down at a computer to say hello to the remote learners.

“I just I love being here at a school again: Educators, parents and students, the entire school has come together to bring kids back to the classroom,” she said. “But even with your best efforts, students can’t come, they can’t come in every day, which means that their parents are still having to take time off of work, or figure out childcare solutions. And this school like schools across this country can’t fully reopen without help.”

On Monday morning, Jersey City’s mayor, Steven Fulop, said that part of that effort is vaccinating all teachers in his city. The teacher vaccination program started on Monday.

“We’re shifting everything this week toward the public school system,” Fulop said on the PIX11 Morning News about the city’s vaccination program, “So there’s no excuse or reason for not reopening when the superintendent says so.”

That reopening is expected to happen about a month from now.

Meanwhile, Dr. Biden and other Democratic leaders were also touting the $1,400 direct payments that are targeted to about 80 percent of Americans, including New Jersey residents, who have already begun receiving them.

However, not everybody who’s set to receive the payments is impressed. Irvington resident George Santiago said that he’s concerned that the stimulus may ultimately be too costly to taxpayers.

“What can you do with $1,400?” he asked, “If you have a mortgage, [and other] expense?”

Still, most New Jersey residents who spoke with PIX11 News about the stimulus were supportive.

Kevin Murphy, who lives in Jersey City, said that he sees the stimulus carrying out its intended purpose: of stimulating the economy.

“Helping folks who are in dire need of it,” he said about the American Rescue Plan, “Giving them what they need to pay their bills, that will go back in the economy.”

It was the message that the First Lady and an all-star cast of New Jersey politicians were promoting.

The effort, said Peter Woolley, a political science professor and the director of the School of Public and Global Affairs at Fairleigh-Dickinson University, should be expected.

“I think it’s very smart,” Woolley said, in an interview. “New Jersey leveraging the White House, and leveraging Dr. Biden, who’s born in New Jersey, is really very savvy.”

Dr. Jill Biden is from Hammonton, New Jersey. She also spent part of her childhood in Mahwah.