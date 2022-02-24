BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Dozens of advocates gathered in front of Bridgewater Commons Thursday night, sharing stories and demanding justice for 14-year-old Z’Kye Husain.

Husain, who is Black, was seen getting tackled and handcuffed by officers responding to a scuffle in a Somerset County mall. The white-passing teen who Husain was fighting with, 15-year-old Joey Franco, was not treated in the same manner.

“I knew it was wrong, and I knew there was gonna be problems when they did that,” Franco previously told PIX11 News. “They didn’t go for me.”

Zellie Thomas, a protest attendee who works with Paterson’s arm of Black Lives Matter,” said that admission is a testament to the work of his organization.

Black Lives Matter condemns the treatment of Husain, Thomas said; he added that it’s an issue nationwide, not just in New Jersey.

“We have a problem with implicit bias that happens not just with police officers, but with all Americans,” he said. “It’s something that should be addressed and talked about … not shied away from.”

Still image of a video showing a fight between two teens in a New Jersey mall. (Photo courtesy of Sienna Freidinger)

Another volunteer — Kason Little with Black Lives Matter, Elizabeth — laid out what actions Black Lives Matter wants to see happen. Among those demands: the “swift termination” of the officers involved in the arrest.

He said the officers should not have responded the way they did — especially without learning the situation. In addition to the termination, he Little said he wants both officers to be charged with using excessive force. Black Lives Matter also wants arrest data from the department released to see if there are any patterns of racial bias.

While Thomas and Little both indicated that racism and implicit bias is a national, and even global, issue, another attendee pointed to behavior in Bridgewater specifically. Jennie Chenkin is a lifelong resident of the township.

During an impassioned speech, the 26-year-old talked about the lack of Black history education she received while attending school in the Bridgewater School District — supposedly one of the best in the nation. She said white residents of Bridgewater are taught to “walk away” and pretend racism doesn’t exist.

“White silence is violence,” she said. “That, in itself, is racism. That upholds white supremacy.”

The incident is under local, county and state investigation. Z’Kye and his mother retained attorney Benjamin Crump to help them in the case. Crump said he believes the teen was falsely detained in a direct violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.