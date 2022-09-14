Fifty shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday to receive treatment and find new homes. (Photo courtesy of Greater Good Charities)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast.

Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they can receive treatment before they are adopted, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good Charities. The cute canines were placed in crates and were transported on the “Save a Heart Flight” with a team of professionals overlooking their care.

The puppies are asymptomatic and were taken to the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey, where they will complete heartworm treatment and post-treatment monitoring until they are cured, the spokeswoman said.