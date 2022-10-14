Dozens of Passaic, New Jersey, residents were displaced after a fire gutted a residential building on Oct. 14, 2022. (PIX11)

PASSAIC, N.J. (PIX11) – Dozens of New Jersey residents were displaced after a fire gutted a residential building in Passaic early Friday morning.

It was just after 2 a.m. when Tyrone Sanders says he jumped out of bed, woken up by emergency vehicles responding to a four-alarm fire that broke out at a residential building across the street from his home on the corner of Madison Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Sanders was among the many neighbors who jumped into action to help tenants fleeing the blaze. “I gave them a jacket, some socks, water. These people were cold and they had nothing on,” Sanders said.

The fast-moving fire ripped through walls and eventually caused the roof to collapse on the three-story building. Fire departments from several nearby municipalities assisted in containing the blaze, which finally got under control hours later.

As many as 67 people were displaced, including 15 children and 52 adults. Three people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

“Over 65 displaced, structural compromise on the building, a roof collapsed, but everyone is still alive and that’s so very important,” said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

While everyone walked away, some families told PIX11 News they lost everything. A brother and sister said they lost an urn with their father’s ashes, in addition to irreplaceable family mementos.

The City of Passaic is now working with the American Red Cross to help the families displaced. Many of those tenants are currently being provided shelter at nearby schools.