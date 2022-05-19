NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey Republican introduced legislation that would prohibit teachers from bringing LGBTQ-related instruction into classrooms from kindergarten through sixth grade.

The bill, proposed by State Senator Edward Durr, is even more restrictive than the Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Seventh through 12th grade students only be exposed to LGBTQ topics if consent is given by a parent under Durr’s proposal.

If the bill is passed, parents would be allowed to sue schools that employ educators who violate the law by incorporating topics such sexual orientation or gender identity into the curriculum without a parent’s consent.

With Democrats currently controlling the state legislature, it’s unlikely that the bill will have enough support to move forward in New Jersey as it did in Florida. But LGBTQ advocate Elizabeth Schedl, executive director of the Hudson Pride Center, said the mere proposal of the bill is damaging.

“We are still fighting for our rights in this country and around the world and we have a long way to go so when things like this come up, it definitely sets us back,” Schedl said.

Durr’s office declined a PIX11 request for an interview. While Gov. Phil Murphy has not yet commented on Durr’s proposed bill, it appears legislation he signed into law last year, which requires school districts to provide instruction on diversity and inclusion would directly combat Durr’s proposal.