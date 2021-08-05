DOJ settles lawsuit with NJ over voter registration

TRENTON, N.J. — The Department of Justice has settled a lawsuit it filed against the state of New Jersey over voter registration.

The lawsuit claimed disability transportation offices including NJ Transit Access Link and county-based Community Transportation programs failed to provide voter registration opportunities to customers.

Under the National Voter Registration Act, agencies that provide disability services are required to distribute a voter registration application with each application for services, and assist applicants in completing applications.

Under a consent decree announced Thursday, the state must put in place measures to provide registration opportunities and file biannual compliance reports to the DOJ.

