Dogs euthanized after killing 3-year-old boy in NJ: officials

CARTERET, NJ — Two pit bulls that mauled a toddler to death and seriously injured his mother in New Jersey have been euthanized, police officials said Wednesday.

The 3-year-old boy and his mother were playing in their backyard on Laurel Street in Carteret around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the dogs breached a fence and attacked them, according to officials.

The screams were so loud, a neighbor said he thought it was the sound of a TV show before he looked out the window and saw the attack.

The boy was transported to a hospital by helicopter and his mother was taken by ambulance, Mayor Dan Reiman said. The child was pronounced dead, and his mother suffered serious injuries.

The dogs belonged to a home on nearby Birch Street but were not registered with the town, as is required by law, according to Reiman. It wasn’t clear whether the dogs’ owner would face charges related to the deadly incident.

“As a small community, our Carteret family mourns the heart-wrenching loss of our young neighbor and we pray for this young mother and family in this time of unimaginable grief,” the mayor said Wednesday in an emailed statement. 

The mayor’s office started a fundraiser to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses through the town’s nonprofit 501c3 Charity Trust Fund. Reiman said 100% of funds raised will be provided to the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732) 541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

