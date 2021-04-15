Port Authorities rescued a dog whose paw was caught to an escalator at the Journal Square PATH Station. (PANYNJ)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities rescued a dog whose paw was caught in an escalator at a PATH station Wednesday afternoon.

Port Authority police officers heard a woman’s screams and a “yelping” sound at the Journal Square PATH Station around 1:11 p.m., authorities said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the dog’s left paw was caught in the bottom of an escalator, Port Authority officials said.

One of the officers quickly stopped the escalator by hitting the emergency stop button while the other officer requested an emergency service unit (ESU) and maintenance to assist, according to authorities.

ESU officers unbolted the claw plate of the escalator while one of the officers held the dog, preventing further injury to it.

The officers pried the grate from the motor stairs and freed the dog’s paw, according to authorities.

The dog, “Scott,” suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to his rear paw and needed medical attention, officials said.

Officers escorted the dog owner to a taxi stand and paid the driver the fare to take her and the dog to an animal hospital.