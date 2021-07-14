Disturbing body cam video shows police shoot man in crisis inside his home

BAYONNE, N.J. — A month after a police-involved shooting at a home in Bayonne left one man dead, state officials have released body cam footage of the disturbing scene that unfolded when officers responding to a domestic disturbance came face-to-face with a knife-wielding man.

It all started when a concerned mother called 911, warning responding officers that her adult son has gone “crazy.” The June 7 encounter at the home along W. First Stret in Bayonne quickly escalated as the cops — identified as Bayonne Police officers Edward Taveras and Timothy Ballance — entered the home.

They’re met with 47-year-old Lee Waskiewicz, who initially appeared at the bottom of a stair case, only to return to the second floor once he realized police were called.

The officers‘ attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, and then the situation spiraled out of control when Waskiewicz re-appeared with a knife, forcing the officers to draw their weapons, the body cam video shows.

After making numerous threats against the officers, Waskiewicz — still wielding the knife — appears to make his way down the staircase. Then, as many as six guns shots are fired.

Waskiewicz was wounded and transported to Bayonne Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The disturbing incident is currently being probed by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office. The office released the body cam video late Tuesday as part of transparency policies.

When the investigation is complete, a grand jury will then determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed.

The victim’s family did not respond to our requests for comment.