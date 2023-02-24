SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — On a misty night on a Central New Jersey highway, tragedy was avoided.

Dramatic body camera video serves as a harrowing reminder of a law designed to prevent tragedies from happening.

“In just the three minutes the officer was on this stop, an excess of 50 cars went by him in just that 3 minutes. All of them moved over except for the one that struck the back of his car,” said Captain Frank Lombardo of the South Brunswick Police Department.

A South Brunswick police officer was on a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 1 North. He was speaking with the driver he had pulled over when a car slammed into the back of his patrol car.

“It was highway speed,” said Lombardo. “The car did not brake whatsoever.”

The officer, a 17-year veteran of the force, calmly walked over to call it in. His body camera video shows him waving his flashlight, diverting oncoming traffic from the driver that just hit him, whose car was spun around from the impact. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police said it serves as an example of the Move Over law.

“Don’t drive distracted,” said Lombardo. “Pay full and complete attention. It seemed like 50 drivers did so and one did not.”

According to the State of New Jersey, drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.

“When you go home tonight remind your family to pay attention, to move over if you see us on the road; fire, first aid and police,” said Lombardo.