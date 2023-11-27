NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The New Jersey Devils are doing their best to be holiday angels.

The team is spreading cheer at hospitals across New Jersey, bringing gifts, signing autographs and taking photos with fans. It’s their way of giving back to the community, patients and staff.

Devils stars Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Tyler Toffoli paid a visit to Jersey City Medical Center. Other New Jersey Devils players visited RWJBarnabas hospitals in Livingston, Elizabeth and Newark.

Heath care workers said the last few years have been tough and the visit certainly made their holiday season.