Delivery driver killed after tree topples onto truck in New Jersey: police

VERNON, N.J. — A falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey over the weekend, killing the driver, authorities said.

Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor.

She was flown to a hospital, where she died.