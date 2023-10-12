NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An arrest was made in New Jersey after an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped.

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Darius Matylewich of Bear Del. had met the victim while playing an online video game.

They allege he drove to Wayne and took her back to Delaware, where police found her.

All of this happened in September, but the details are just coming out.

Matylewich is charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

