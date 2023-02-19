EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling at DreamWorks Water Park on Sunday and landed in a pool below, leaving four people with injuries, officials said.

The injured guests suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, an American Dream spokesperson said. Three people were treated on scene for minor injuries while the fourth guest was taken to a hospital for further care.

The helicopter detached around 3 p.m., an American Dream spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what caused it to fall from where it was suspended.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”