ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A triple shooting left one person dead and two others injured during Fourth of July weekend in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

A report of a shooting at the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex came in around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Prosecutors said they found three men injured. The men were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Prosecutors said one of the men died in the hospital from his injuries. The other two men are expected to survive,

Officials have not released the identity of the man killed, pending the notification of his family.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Robert Champouillon at 732-774-1300.