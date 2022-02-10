Deadly crash in Jersey City partially shuts down Lincoln Highway Bridge

New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A crash that left one person dead in New Jersey temporarily shut down part of the Lincoln Highway Bridge early Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Investigators responded just after 11:30 a.m. to the deadly crash on the bridge over the Hackensack River that connects Jersey City and Kearny, according to the Hudson Count prosecutor’s office on Twitter. Officials said one person had died and two people were hurt.

Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area of Routes 1, 9 and 440 at Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City while they investigated the deadly collision.

According to 5211nj.org, all northbound lanes of the bridge were closed. The left lane of the southbound side was also shut down due to the incident.

Details of the crash or what led to it were not immediately known.

