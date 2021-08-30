BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (AP) — A 54-foot male fin whale likely died and washed up on a New Jersey beach after being hit by a ship, an official said.

The carcass washed ashore Sunday.

An examination revealed a large impact on its right side, likely caused by a ship, Marine Mammal Stranding Center director Bob Schoelkopf told NJ.com. He said there also were several large bite wounds likely caused by sharks who fed on the whale’s body after it was wounded. He believes the whale was struck several days ago.

Town officials buried the whale on the beach where it washed ashore near 19th and 20th avenues on the northern end of Long Beach Island.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in NJ, Fin whales are an endangered species and are the second largest species of whale, with only the blue whale being larger.