PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) — A human corpse flew out from a van on the way to a funeral home during a car crash in New Jersey Friday afternoon, according to police.

The five-car crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 also involved a horse trailer, officials said. Police told the Daily Voice the corpse, which was on a stretcher wrapped on a sheet during the incident, was not damaged. The horse from the trailer was able to escape without injuries.

Three people were hospitalized but with no serious injuries, authorities said.