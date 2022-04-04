TENAFLY, NJ (PIX11) — A car thief hopped behind the wheel of an Audi at a Tenafly bank on Sunday and drove off with the car owner’s 11-year-old son inside, police said.

The owner had left his car on while he went into a Chase bank at County Road and Central Avenue to use the ATM, officials aid. He ran out and tried to stop the thief when he spotted the man. The dad grabbed the driver’s side door handle, but he was knocked to the ground as the driver accelerated away.

As the driver exited onto Central Avenue, the dad chased on foot. A good Samaritan who witnessed the theft followed in his vehicle.

The thief stopped abruptly near the intersection of West Railroad Avenue, got out of the Audi and jumped into a BMW SUV. Officials believe the thief realized a child was inside the car. The dad was reunited with his son, who was unharmed.

Police issued a BOLO alert on the BMW SUV, Captain Michael deMoncada said. They also asked anyone with video of the SUV to come forward. Police connected the SUV to several attempted car thefts in Englewood.

“We can’t say it enough, but it bears repeating. Always lock your cars and remove all key fobs when you park your vehicle,” deMoncada said. “In addition, be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. Don’t wait. If you see something, please say something. We would rather respond to investigate something suspicious and determine all was ok than find out later that someone saw the suspects in the area but didn’t want to bother us by calling.”

If you or anyone you know has information about these thefts and attempted thefts, please call the Detective Bureau at (201) 568-5100.