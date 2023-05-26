EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Superstar Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” is coming to MetLife Stadium this Memorial Day weekend.

More than 70,000 people are expected each night, starting Friday, through Sunday night for one of the biggest concerts of the year.

Preparation for the highly-anticipated show began Thursday. Video from AIR11 showed the stage under construction in the wee hours Thursday morning. Swifties were also gearing up to make some big purchases at the Taylor Swift Merchandise sale in the stadium shop.

“We paid about 11,000 dollars…it’s for my sister’s sweet 16, she’s bringing about 10 girls to the concert. It’s also going to a few family friends.”

Drivers around the area can expect some heavy congestion on the roadways. The Department of Transportation advises people to “drive safely, not swiftly.” On the rails, NJ Transit is running dedicated trains from Secaucus to MetLife from around 4 pm until after 1 am each concert night.

Governor Murphy took to social media to welcome Taylor Swift with a special and delicious proclamation:

“In honor of Taylor Swift bringing the Eras Tour to MetLife Stadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, egg, and cheese the official state sandwich,” he said in a video.

Tickets for the exorbitant show are still costly, ranging from $1,700 to a whopping $124,000 on SeatGeek.

