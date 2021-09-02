See it: People rescued from flooded NJ home; children picnic nearby

CRANFORD, N.J. — Crews rescued people from a flooded home in Cranford Thursday, a day after Tropical Storm Ida flooded much of the tri-state area.

AIR11 captured the harrowing ordeal around noon.

Cranford Fire Department crews could be seen navigating a raft up to a flooded home. Four people then made their way out of the home and onto the raft.

The bottom half of the multistory home appeared to be completely under water.

The crew brought those rescued to dry land, where – in complete juxtaposition to the tragic scene depicted just moments earlier – children picnicked on nearby grass.

Seen left, crews rescued people from a flooded home in Cranford, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, 2021. When the crews brought them to safety, children could be seen picnicking nearby, pictured right. (AIR11)

Wednesday’s storm took much of the tri-state area by surprise.

Roadways and public transit in New Jersey and New York flooded, and more than a dozen people died between the two states.

Many local officials spoke of climate change when commenting on the crisis Thursday, and asked for federal aid – which President Joe Biden has promised to deliver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

