Watch live: NJ Gov. Murphy delivers State of the State address

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address Tuesday evening as the Garden State continued to grapple with another wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Our state remains on a war footing against a virus that has now taken on a new form. Omicron is doing its best to stop us in our tracks and push us back. We will not let it,” Murphy said.

Earlier Tuesday, Murphy renewed his Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency declarations regarding the state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the omicron variant,” the governor said in a statement.

Extending the declarations will free up state resources and allow government agencies to cut through red tape, according to Murphy’s office.

