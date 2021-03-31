COVID-19 numbers rising again in New Jersey

NEWARK — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released new models Wednesday that give a glimpse of where the Garden State could be headed as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge statewide.

“Under this scenario, we are in for a long, hot summer,” Murphy said.



Under the moderate scenario, the state would see cases peak at 5,400 and hospitalizations at 2,669 on April 18.



“Yhis feels to me the closest to the reality that we are gonna be dealing with,” he added.

Under the high scenario, he believes the outlook is bleak where cases hit more than 8,000 daily in mid-May and again in mid-June.

“These are models, they’re not certainties,” he said. “We can change them with our behavior.”



Officials now declaring that New jersey has entered a third wave of the pandemic on a day where another 4,586 positive cases were reported. Hospitalizations continue to rise for the third day in a row and what’s concerning how more young people are being admitted.



“We have seen a 31 percent increase among hospitalizations in individuals between the ages of 20 and 29,” said State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “That’s a 31% increase.”

The variants, along with pandemic fatigue are said to be two driving factors.



Earlier Wednesday, Murphy paid a visit to the new FEMA-operated vaccination center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.



Joined by Mayor Ras Baraka and Congresswoman Mikkie Sherrell, the governor touted the site’s impressive 12-hour turnaround, where 6,2000 vaccines were administered in just one day.



Officials are doing their best to prioritize Newark residents



“We are not where we want to be when it relates to equity, let there be no doubt about it, we are on a journey,” said Murphy. “It’s getting better by the day. This is a game changer.”

The vaccine will be key in combating COVID-19 which is wreaking havoc across the state. In Keyport, the cases are higher than they’ve ever been. The town of 7,000 saw only 301 cases in 2020 but in the last three months, they’ve ballooned to 612.

“This is real, so we just need people to hang in there a little bit longer. I am concerned with the upcoming holiday and spring break,” said Keyport Mayor Colette Kennedy.