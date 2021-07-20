Court: Murphy order to let NJ tenants use deposits for rent OK

New Jersey

NJ governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference on July 9, 2021, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where four electric vehicle charging stations were recently installed. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t overstep his authority when he issued an executive order last year allowing tenants to use their security deposits to pay rent.

The ruling rejected arguments by several businesses and individual landlords who argued their due process rights were violated.

Acting State Attorney General Andrew Bruck praised the ruling and said Murphy’s executive order “supported renters and helped keep them in their homes.”

An attorney for the landlords said the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and that “no law or contract in New Jersey is safe now whenever the state faces an economic downturn.”

