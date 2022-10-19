FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — After their toddler overdosed Monday night, a couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Police received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said a 2-year-old girl was found unconscious and that efforts to save her life had already been started. They kept up their attempts as she was transported to the hospital. She is being watched right now and is awake.

It is suspected the child got a hold of items exposed to opioids.

Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were both arrested as a result.

The charges against White and Mistretta include one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree.

The case is a joint investigation with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Ty Hughes at 732-449-4500, ext. 1191.