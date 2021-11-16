County prosecutor takes over hazing, assault investigations at NJ high school

NEW JERSEY — Acts of hazing by members of the football program at a New Jersey high school and unrelated allegations of sexual assaults against juveniles off campus are now being investigated by the county prosecutor.

Last week, incidents came to light and led to the cancellation of a playoff football game at Wall High School.

Parents, students and neighbors lined up for public comment at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting in Wall Township, New Jersey.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan had been releasing letters to parents and canceled the rest of the football season Tuesday.

“In response to rumors that Wall Township is sweeping this under the rug…that is false,” she said during prepared opening remarks at the board meeting.

Some parents spoke about accountability and criticized the administration.

Others said all students should not be punished for the actions of a few.

The county prosecutor is now the sole investigative office.

Board of Education Member Russell Gartz also announced his resignation in a letter that was read at the meeting.

Sources have said some coaches have been suspended.