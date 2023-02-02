SAYREVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday night, authorities said.

Dwumfour, 30. was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and was killed close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.