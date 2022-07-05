NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Costco stores in New Jersey now require customers to have memberships to fill up at their gas stations.

Active membership cards are required to buy gas at Costco stations in New Jersey starting Tuesday, July 5. Previously, Costco gas stations were open to all drivers in New Jersey.

Costco tends to offer slightly cheaper gas prices compared to other gas stations in New Jersey, where prices currently remain high.

In New Jersey, the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.81, according to AAA. That’s down from $4.89 one week ago. A year ago at this time, drivers were paying $3.15 for a gallon of regular gas.