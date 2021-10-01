Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification.

Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil rights.

He has been suspended from his job, and it wasn’t known if he has retained an attorney.

From April through December 2019, prosecutors said Makos conspired with others at the prison to assault and punish certain inmates in a cruel and arbitrary manner by using excessive force that caused physical injury and pain to the victims.