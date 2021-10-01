Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification.

Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil rights.

He has been suspended from his job, and it wasn’t known if he has retained an attorney.

From April through December 2019, prosecutors said Makos conspired with others at the prison to assault and punish certain inmates in a cruel and arbitrary manner by using excessive force that caused physical injury and pain to the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ leaders take on 'Mayors Vaccine Challenge'

'The Boss' gets own exhibit in Newark museum

Paterson mayor: 'Unappetizing' school lunches being addressed immediately

‘Unacceptable’: Disturbing school lunch in Paterson prompts response from MLK’s daughter

COVID at NJ school district forces nearly 900 students, staff to quarantine

NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli clash in first debate of election

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter