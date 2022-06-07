NEW JERSEY (PIX11)— A 17-year-old male was shot in Hoboken Monday night, officials said.

The teen was found with a single gunshot wound near Fourth Street, between Jackson and Harrison streets, at around 9:19 p.m., police said. Officers rendered aid until the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Authorities recovered a 9mm gun and found multiple shell casings at the scene, officials said.

No other victims have been identified or reported.

If anyone has information on this incident you may contact Det. John Quinones at 201-420-2100 Ext 3182 or email him at quinonesj@hobokenpdnj.gov. Anyone providing information will remain anonymous.