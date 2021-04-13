Company must pay medical cannabis bills: NJ Supreme Court

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of medical cannabis patients Tuesday voting unanimously that a construction company must pay for an injured employee’s medical cannabis bills.

The decision upheld an Appellate Division ruling from last January that found an employer to be responsible for covering the monthly bill for medical marijuana used by a former employee to treat an injury sustained on the job in 2001.

The court found that while private health insurers and government aid programs do not have to cover medical cannabis costs under state law private employers are not exempt from such workers’ compensation cases.

