NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Colleagues, friends and community leaders gathered Wednesday night to demand justice in the shooting death of Imam Hasan Shariff.

Investigators are trying to figure out who killed the imam just steps away from his mosque.

“He was an asset and a gift to the body of the city of Newark,” said Rev. Louise Scott from Newark Interfaith Alliance.

Shariff was remembered as a dedicated family man.. and an active member of Newark’s interfaith alliance.. often attending rallies just like the one held for him.

“He’s a family man. He’s a father. He’s a husband. He’s a son. He’s a beloved member. And that entire family has been hurt by what has happened,” Imam Saffet A. Catovic told PIX11 News about his colleague.

“When there was a walk, he showed up. When there were things to talk about with voting, he showed up. He was an all-around community-involved individual,” Scott said.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, investigators said the imam was shot multiple times in his car, right next to the Masjid Mohammad Mosque, where he’d served as resident imam for five years.

He was rushed to a nearby university hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said so far, the evidence does not point to the shooting being an act of domestic terrorism or motivated by bias.

“I want every resident of our state to know that we are bringing all of our resources to bear to keep all of our Muslim friends and neighbors safe,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Newark police increased their presence outside city mosques. But religious leaders said it will take more than law enforcement to keep worshippers safe.

“At the end of the day, it is about communities being wholesome and safe communities, and that makes it takes each and every one of us,” Catovic said.

Essex County has offered a $25,000 reward for info about the shooting, no questions asked.