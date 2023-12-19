NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An emergency shelter is open Tuesday night for flood victims of the overflowing Passaic River.

The American Red Cross told PIX11 News the shelter is at the Little Falls Civic Center at 19 Warren Street in Little Falls. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Red Cross will begin handing out cleanup kits and food at the Little Falls Civic Center and the Lincoln Park Public Library on U.S. 202.

The worst flooding was seen in Little Falls, Lodi and Lincoln Park, according to the Red Cross. The Passaic River is expected to crest Wednesday morning but won’t be down below flood stage until this weekend.

So far, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has not declared a state of emergency and there is no FEMA assistance available.

The issue of flooding around the Passaic River is not a new one. Residents here remember it was especially bad after Hurricane Ida in 2021. The Passaic River Basin General Re-evaluation Study was completed in 2018.

“In October 2019, a briefing was held in Wayne, NJ, for Rep. Sherrill, Commissioner McCabe and mayors & municipal officials from the basin. The history was presented with the potential options going forward, which includes the need for legislation from Congress for continuation of the tunnel plan,” the Army Corps of Engineers said. “During the briefing, the tunnel plan was overwhelmingly supported as the only comprehensive option. The study has been suspended, and no further work will be conducted unless requested by the State of New Jersey.”

Murphy’s office did not respond to a request for a PIX11 comment on why the work hadn’t been done.

A spokesperson for Rep. Sherrill told PIX 11 News

Rep. Sherrill continues to engage stakeholders and community officials on the best way to address the Passaic River flooding issue; however, historically there have been serious environmental concerns regarding the tunnel so consensus has not been reached on a solution. She continues work to mitigate flooding issues in the state like the Peckman River Basin, the Whippany River, just introduced a bill to address flooding through the use of native plants, and secured WRDA funding through the NDAA. Rep. Sherrill spokesperson