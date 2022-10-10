POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (PIX11) — After an uncomfortable exchange between a witty comedian and a tough Donald Trump supporter, a beer was launched at Ariel Elias while she was on stage at a New Jersey comedy club Saturday night.

The drink whizzed by and exploded when it hit the brick wall behind her, video of the incident shows. Elias was at first startled and appeared to gasp before she bent down and picked up the large can and chugged what was left inside, according to the video the comedian tweeted.

The audience then exploded with cheers.

“Oh my god!” people in the crowd shout.

“You can’t do that!” another said.

Elias was performing at Uncle Vinne’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach at around 9:30 p.m. when she opened the show for questions from the audience and got one query that appeared to catch her off-guard.

“Did you vote for Donald Trump?” a woman asked.

The comedian tried to brush it off with a joke, replying, “Why would you ask me that knowing I’m the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?!”

“So you voted for Biden?” the woman yelled back.

“I dunno. What does it matter?” Elias responded.

“Yes, you did!” the heckler replied. “I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden.”

“I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” Elias fired back, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

About 10 seconds later, the beer goes flying across the stage. Club co-owner Dino Ibelli said the Trump supporter’s husband is the one who allegedly hurled the beer and the club has filed a police report and has banned the customer from the venue.

“She handled it like a pro,” Ibelli told PIX11 News of Elias. “That’s adrenaline. You can’t write that. Afterward, she was a bit shaken.”

Ibelli said he warned the pro-Trump woman to pipe down or leave and she decided to go. Then Ibelli turned his back and heard the can hit the wall before someone pointed out the perpetrator.

“Thank God nobody got hurt,” he said. “If I see him again, he won’t make it through the door.”

PIX11 News reached out to Elias and Point Pleasant police but did not immediately receive a response.