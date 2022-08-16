NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — College students heading back to class this fall can save big bucks on their commute with a special discount program courtesy of New Jersey Transit, officials said.

The Student Pass offers full-time students 25% savings off the monthly rail, bus, or light rail pass when purchased on the NJ Transit app for commuting to and from a participating college, officials said.

“This program encourages students to use environmentally friendly transit services as they continue their educational journey,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “We are pleased to be able to continue this discount program, which makes traveling to class even more affordable and convenient.”

NJ Transit is also offering a promotion that gives students a free month when they buy the student pass for three consecutive months via the app, officials said. For example, if students purchase passes for September through November, December will be free, the agency said.

For a list of participating colleges and universities and for more information on the program, students can visit https://www.njtransit.com/studentpass.