PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Two weeks after community activist Najee Seabrooks was killed after police responded to his apparent mental health crisis, people close to him are analyzing the hours of police body camera footage that’s been released publicly by the New Jersey attorney general. Police are analyzing the video as well.

Seabrooks’s supporters said that the videos, recorded on more than a half-dozen cameras, show that the police response to their friend’s mental episode was carried out poorly.

Liza Chowdury is the executive director of Reimagining Justice, the organization that oversees Paterson Healing Collective.

“He asked for our team; our team was outside,” Chowdury explained about the March 3 incident.

In the incident, Seabrooks had called 911 before 8:00 a.m. Police fatally shot him at 12:35 p.m. after he lunged at officers with a knife, according to the police account of what happened.

At various points in the more than four hours of released video, officers responded with guns drawn but did not shoot.

For his part, Seabrooks is heard in the video screaming, is seen throwing a container of water at officers, and at one point told officers, “I’m dying slowly. Let me die.”

One of the responding officers replied, “No. I want to help you.”

About three minutes before police shoot Seabrooks, a knife is visible in his hand. Police said that Seabrooks had also claimed he’d had a loaded gun.

The whole scenario runs from 7:58 a.m. until 12:35 p.m. when Seabrooks jumps out of the bathroom wielding the knife. It’s all captured on officers’ bodycam video. Still, Chowdury, who’s handled mental health patients threatening harm in the past, said that the March 3 situation involving her friend and mentee was mishandled.

“We begged the police,” Chowdury said about her response team, which was on the scene, “showed them text messages, literally. [We said] he’s asking to hear our voice.”

On Friday, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh spoke about the incident in an interview on PIX on Politics.

“It is a true tragedy,” Sayegh said. “As far as the body cams, I want people to see for themselves.

“Every single officer wears a body camera,” Sayegh continued, “so we have transparency and we have trust.”

A group of Paterson community activists has requested that the federal Justice Department launch a formal investigation of Paterson Police Department activities.