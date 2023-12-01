CLINTON, N.J. (PIX11) – A small town in Hunterdon County, New Jersey knows how to welcome the holiday season.

“It’s one of those quaint little towns that you definitely want to come out to see,” said business owner Helen Refalo.

For the love of all things red and green, it’s the Winter Village on the grounds of the Red Mill Museum.

“Clinton really has a little bit of everything,” said Refalo. “We have good restaurants, great businesses, great vendors up here.”

Over the course of two weekends, Clinton comes to life with its makeshift village of more than 50 small businesses, like Refalo’s Knits and Pups.

“I have some hats that take over an hour to make,” said Refalo. “So I’ll start making those in May.”

The Winter Village is home to another Clinton tradition: The Festival of Trees, where people, groups and companies decorate their own signature tree, and compete for cash prizes. Friday marks the beginning of the second of the Winter Village’s two weekends, and close to 10,000 people are expected to visit.

“We’ve hosted thousands of people and I think they really like to come experience that kind of experience that old-fashioned Christmas,” said Elizabeth Cole of the Red Mill Museum Village.

It’s how Clinton rings in the Christmas season. If you come for the holiday festivities, you’re invited to stay to take in all the history.

“We have 12 buildings, 10 acres and the jewel of the museum, of course, is the red mill, built in 1810,” said Cole.

Take a break from the cold and go inside to see the mill’s inner workings. Then step out onto the historic truss bridge and step into a downtown winter wonderland.

“I think just bringing people into Clinton to see what I see, how beautiful of a town it is, the history and just that there are those small mom-and-pop shops right over the bridge that you can come and support, too,” said Kim Kraemer, one of the event organizers. “It’s giving a name to the town that made a couple years back fewer people knew about or they didn’t get to experience the beauty and magic of the holidays.”

The Winter Village runs through this weekend. For more information, click here.