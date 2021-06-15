CLIFTON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey launched a hit-and-run investigation after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in the road in Clifton early Sunday, officials said.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities believe the hit-and-run crash occurred in the early morning hours Sunday on the eastbound side of Route 3.

Officers responded to the area around 8:15 a.m. after a report of a body in the roadway, officials said.

The body of a man, who has yet to be identified, was found in the left-hand shoulder of the road, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office said more information would be released as it became available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at 973-470-5908.