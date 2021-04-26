CLIFTON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey launched an investigation Sunday after an early-morning hit-and-run crash in Clifton that left one person dead, officials said.

Clifton resident Dharmesh Patel, 35, was crossing the westbound side of Route 46 just before 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

He was then struck by another vehicle, the driver of which stopped and remained on the scene, officials said.

Patel was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

Officials said Sunday their investigation was ongoing as they look for the driver of the first vehicle. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at 973-470-5908.