Cleared: Boil water order lifted for Jersey City, Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and SUEZ lifted the boil water advisory for Jersey City and Hoboken on Sunday evening, days after it was put in place because of flood-related issues.

Tests showed the water met safe drinking standards, officials said. Ida had damaged the Cedar Grove Township aqueduct, which brings water into Hoboken and Jersey City. After it was fixed, SUEZ workers flushed the system to cleanse the water.

“We would like to thank all Jersey City and Hoboken residents and businesses for their patience during this difficult time,” Xavier Castro, president of Environmental Services, said. “We understand that a boil water advisory disrupts daily routines and there are inconveniences while we make repairs and work to confirm the quality of the water.”

Residents are advised to:

Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill hot water heaters if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Run water softener/cartridge filters through a regeneration cycle or the procedures recommended by the product manufacturer.

Run water faucets for 3 to 5 minutes to flush the service connection and interior plumbing.