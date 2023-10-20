NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Mayor Andre Sayegh, along with city officials, is set to relaunch the Paterson Guaranteed Income Program Friday.

Paterson city will distribute $400 a month to 200 participants via a lottery system over a duration of 12 months. The program is designed to address the country’s wealth gap and help under-served communities reach greater financial stability.

The application period starts Friday and will run through Oct. 30.

