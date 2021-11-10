Amid chilling allegations of locker room hazing, administrators cancel Wall High School football playoff game

WALL, NJ — Allegations of hazing and sexual assault are rocking one of New Jersey’s top performing high school football teams.

The disturbing claims are swirling around Wall High School in Wall Township, where the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has now launched an investigation.

Sources say it’s already led to at least one arrest.

A parent of a student who did not want to be identified spoke to PIX11 News, describing a culture she says is “out of control.”

A video that purportedly shows a group of junior players ambushing a sophomore in a locker room is now circulating. It’s reported to be at the center of the growing scandal at the school.

According to the parent who spoke to PIX11 on the condition of anonymity, the victims were being sodomized by their peers.

It’s a disturbing claim she says she learned from her son.

“They keep calling it hazing,” she said. “That’s not hazing — that’s sexual assault.”

In another bombshell claim, the parent says coaches and some in the district were aware of the bad behavior but have done nothing about it because it would jeopardize the Wall High School football program.

Currently Wall is 6-3 for the season. They were set to play Friday in the state playoffs, but the game was canceled, according to a letter send to parents.

The Wall Township Board of Education issued a statement about the situation to PIX11 News, stating “Upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. There is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter.”

A spokesperson for the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office cited the involvement of juveniles, which makes the case confidential. The office would not confirm nor deny any details surrounding the investigation.

With the disturbing allegations looming over the high school and a PTO meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, administrators will likely be getting an earful from parents.