FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for much of the day.

Emergency responders rushed to Summerall Road around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call for a child in cardiac arrest, officials said. When they got there, a neighbor was performing CPR on the unresponsive child. Police assisted until medical units arrived and took over. The girl was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities scheduled an autopsy by New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.