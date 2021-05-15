Child stabbed to death, teen injured in Paterson, NJ: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — A child was fatally stabbed and a teen was injured in Paterson Saturday morning, officials said.

Police were called to a home on North 6th Street for reports of a stabbing just after 7 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Arriving officers found a 7-year-old and a 17-year-old with apparent stab wounds, according to the officials.

They rushed both victims to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The teen was treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

Further information regarding suspects or arrests was not immediately provided by the prosecutor’s office or police department.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.