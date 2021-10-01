FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, United Airlines announced they are slowly bringing back food and alcohol. According to USA Today, starting Nov. 17, the airliner will begin test running the sale of food, beer, and wine to economy passengers on select flights from its hub in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a child protective services worker faces child pornography charges after his luggage was searched at Newark Liberty International Airport after he returned from an overseas trip this week.

The 55-year-old Kearny man had returned to the Unites States on Tuesday aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic.

When authorities searched his luggage, they found a tablet computer and cellphone, and prosecutors say at least two images of child porn were discovered on his phone.

Trent Collier was released on $50,000 unsecured bond after he made his initial court appearance.

Collier works as a caseworker for the state Department of Children and Family Services.