NJ child protective services worker nabbed at Newark Airport with child pornography: prosecutors

New Jersey
FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a child protective services worker faces child pornography charges after his luggage was searched at Newark Liberty International Airport after he returned from an overseas trip this week.

The 55-year-old Kearny man had returned to the Unites States on Tuesday aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic.

When authorities searched his luggage, they found a tablet computer and cellphone, and prosecutors say at least two images of child porn were discovered on his phone.

Trent Collier was released on $50,000 unsecured bond after he made his initial court appearance.

Collier works as a caseworker for the state Department of Children and Family Services.

