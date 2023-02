Scene of fatal hit-and-run crash in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 31, 2023 (PIX11)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A young child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newark Tuesday evening, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

The fatal crash happened at 6th Avenue West and North 9th Street around 7 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosector’s Office.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available. The crash remained under investigation.